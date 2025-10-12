Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): A fire broke out at a residential tower in the Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Upon receiving the information, the Central Reserve Police Force's specialised unit, the Rapid Action Force (RAF), swung into action and rescued seven residents, including three women, said the CRPF.

According to the officials, the fire broke out around 12:50 pm due to a short circuit in the duct of the residential tower, Tricity Symphony.

The Quick Action Team of 102 RAF Battalion, led by its Commandant, along with other officers, responded immediately and managed to rescue these residents amidst intense smoke from the 17th and 18th floors of the building, said the CRPF.

The residents were in a semi-conscious state. All rescued civilians were evacuated to the nearby hospital, the CRPF added. More information is awaited. (ANI)

