Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], February 6 (ANI): A fire broke out on the 27th floor of a multi-storey building in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on Monday night, officials said.

There have been no injuries or casualties as of now.

The incident took place in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area.

Prompt response from the fire department ensured fire tenders reached the spot on time, and currently, efforts are underway to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

