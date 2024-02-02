A massive fire broke out in a factory in the industrial area of Sinnar in Maharashtra's Nashik on Friday evening. A video of the Nashik fire has surfaced, showing raging flames and a thick cloud of smoke emancipating from the factory. Fire tenders are present at the spot. More details are awaited. Nashik Fire: One Killed, 17 Injured in Massive Blaze After Boiler Blast in Jindal Poly Films Factory in Igatpuri; Rescue Operation On.

Fire in Nashik Video

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Fire broke out in a factory in the industrial area of Sinnar, Nashik. Fire tenders are present at the spot. (Source: Police) pic.twitter.com/8PxUBP4wIF — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

