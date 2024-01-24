A massive fire broke out in a high-rise building in the Goregaon area of Mumbai on Wednesday evening. A video of the Fire in Goregaon Building in Mumbai has surfaced on social media. News agency ANI reported that eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. The exact cause of the Fire in the Goregaon Building is yet unknown. No injuries or casualties were reported. Details are awaited. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in High-Rise Building in Dombivali, Fire Tenders Reach Spot (Watch Videos).

Fire in Goregaon Building

Maharashtra | Fire breaks out in a high-rise building in Goregaon area of Mumbai. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. No injuries/casualties reported. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

Mumbai Fire Video

