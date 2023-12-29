Thane, December 29: A fire destroyed a factory in an industrial pocket in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday. Maharashtra Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts Out in Luggage Coach Stationed at Nanded Maintenance Yard (Watch Video).

No one was injured in the fire that broke out at the packaging unit at Taloja MIDC area around 8.30 pm on Thursday, he said. Maharashtra Fire: Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Taloja Industrial Area in Navi Mumbai (Watch Video).

An official from the Taloja fire station said local firemen and others from neighbouring fire stations rushed to the spot and controlled the blaze. While the fire destroyed the factory, its cause is being probed, he added.