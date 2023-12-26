Nanded (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): A fire broke out in an empty luggage-cum-guar van coach stationed in the Nanded maintenance yard in Maharashtra on Tuesday, said authorities.

The fire was completely brought under control within 30 minutes of the incident, said the Chief Public Relations Officer of South Central Railways. There was no damage to any other coaches, the CPRO added.

The loss due to the fire has yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

