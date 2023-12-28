A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Taloja industrial area of ​​Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Thursday night, December 28. Efforts are underway to douse the fire. Further details are awaited. Maharashtra Fire: Blaze Erupts At Kalpataru Industrial Estate, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Maharashtra Fire Video

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire broke out in a chemical factory in Taloja industrial area of ​​Navi Mumbai, more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/XThtVde99Y — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

