Thane, Nov 15 (PTI) A total of 16 vehicles, including three cars, were gutted after a fire broke out in a parking area of a residential complex in the early hours of Wednesday in Maharashtra's Thane city, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the incident that took place at the housing society in the city's Panchpakhadi shortly after midnight, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane civic body's Disaster Management Cell.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Will Provide 24 Hours Free Electricity to Farmers if Voted to Power in State, Says Revanth Reddy.

The fire started around 12.45 am at the P1 level of the two-floor parking lot of the building, situated close to the headquarters of the Thane Municipal Corporation, he said. A fire engine was sent to the spot and it was put out by 1.30 am, he said.

The fire damaged 13 two-wheelers, charring 11 of them, and three four-wheelers, he said.

Also Read | Bhai Dooj 2023 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Other Leaders Extend Greetings As Nation Celebrates Bhaubeej.

Officials are yet to determine the cause of the fire, he said, adding that the Naupada police are probing into the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)