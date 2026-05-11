India News | Fire Guts 3 Buses, Few Bikes at Indore Parking Lot; 1 Lakh Litres of Water Used to Douse Blaze

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): A major fire erupted at a parking lot near the busy Teen Imli Chauraha in Indore on Monday, destroying three buses and several motorcycles. While the blaze caused significant property damage, officials confirmed that no casualties were reported.

The incident triggered a massive emergency response as thick smoke billowed from the site, visible from several kilometres away.

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Upon receiving an emergency call regarding a fire near a godown area, the Indore Fire Brigade dispatched a heavy contingent to the scene. Firefighters battled the flames for several hours to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent structures.

Fire Brigade Sub Inspector Santosh Kumar Dubey said two fire tenders and around five water tankers were deployed at the site to douse the blaze. Nearly one lakh litres of water were used during the operation.

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"We received information about a fire that broke out at a godown near Teen Imli Chauraha in the district. Acting on it, we immediately reached the spot and found that three buses and around two to three motorcycles were ablaze. We began to rescue and fully extinguished the fire. Two fire tenders and four to five water tankers, totalling approximately one lakh litres of water, were used, and the fire was completely controlled," Dubey told ANI.

As of Monday evening, the cause of the fire remains unknown. Authorities are currently working to identify the owners of the destroyed vehicles and determine whether the fire started due to a short circuit, extreme heat, or foul play.

While the exact financial extent of the damage is still being assessed, the total loss is expected to be substantial. Further details are awaited as local police and fire investigators continue their probe. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)