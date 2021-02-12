Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Feb 12 (PTI) Fire broke out in a bus here on Friday carrying 40 passengers to Ranchi from Bhagalpur in Bihar at around 4 am but there was no casualty as all of them were rescued by the police, an official of the force said.

The fire had caught the lower part of the bus when the passengers were asleep, the police said.

Ramgarh sub-divisional police officer Anuj Oraon said that police rushed to the spot with fire engine and doused the fire.

Passengers were rescued by the police with the help of locals. Another bus was arranged for passengers for their remaining 45 km journey from Ramgarh town to Ranchi, he said.

