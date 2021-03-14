Thane, Mar 14 (PTI) A fire broke out in an electricity meter box room of a residential building here in Maharashtra, destroying 28 power meters, a civic official said on Sunday.

The blaze erupted around 11.15 pm on Saturday in the power meter room located on the ground floor of the S P Society in Kalwa area, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

No casualty was reported, he said.

Firemen, electricity and police personnel rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused within an hour, he said.

After the fire broke out, around 35 residents of the building rushed to its terrace and got stuck there.

They were later rescued by fire personnel, Kadam said.

"No one was injured in the fire. A total of 28 power meters were completely gutted in the blaze. A probe is on to ascertain the cause of the fire," the official said.

The power supply to the building was affected for a couple of hours after the incident, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)