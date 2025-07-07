Mumbai, Jul 6 (PTI) A fire broke out at a truck terminal at Turbhe in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, causing a blast at the spot, police said on Sunday. No casualties have been reported so far, an official said.

Fireballs and thick black smoke were seen in the sky due to the blast, he said. Police and fire officials rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

The fire erupted around 11.15 pm within the state-owned MSRTC bus depot, where trucks are being parked temporarily.

At least two to three vehicles were damaged in the fire. Fire fighting operation are still ongoing, the official said.

