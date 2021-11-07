Gaya (Bihar) [India], November 7 (ANI): A police officer sustained bullet injuries while two personnel injured in stone-pelting in Gaya during immersion of idol of Goddess Laxmi on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Tanakuppa area of Gaya where the police personnel asked the organisers of Laxmi Puja to stop playing loud music during immersion of the idol on Saturday.

According to police, a Station House Officer (SHO) sustained a bullet injury and two Special Armed Police (SAP) jawans were injured in stone pelting.

"SHO Ajay Kumar sustained bullet injury in his left leg and out of danger now. We have identified the accused and will take strict action against them," said Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Aditya Kumar. (ANI)

