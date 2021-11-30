New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) First and last train services on the Green Line of the Delhi Metro will be regulated till January 15 to undertake construction of a halt platform, the DMRC said on Tuesday.

The Green Line connects Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) and Inderlok stations, with a branch line at the latter which takes it to Kirti Nagar stations.

A halt platform is an an additional interchange facility.

"To undertake the construction of the halt platform at Green Line, the first & last metro services between Brig. Hoshiar Singh to Inderlok/Kirti Nagar will be regulated till 15th January 2022 as followed in the previous timetable," the DMRC tweeted.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in its tweet also shared a revised time-table of first and last metro stations, which it had followed on the Green Line from near mid-June to September 30, for construction of the halt platform.

The tweet said the old time-table will follow till January 15 next year.

