Pithoragarh, Jul 18 (PTI) The first batch of 45 pilgrims who went to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand returned to India on Friday after completing their pilgrimage in Tibet, officials said.

Dhan Singh Bisht, in-charge of Dharchula base camp, said the group reached the 17,500-feet-high Lipulekh Pass at around 9.15 am.

"The pilgrims were scheduled to rest at Bundi camp tonight. However, due to bad weather and the risk of landslides, officials are trying to take them directly to the Dharchula base camp," Bisht said.

This year, around 250 devotees are expected to travel to Kailash Mansarovar in five batches through the Lipulekh route. While the first batch has returned, the second and third batches are still in Tibet.

The fourth batch will reach Dharchula base camp on August 5 while the fifth batch will be back on August 9, officials added.

