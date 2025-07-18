New Delhi, July 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to release the 20th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSNY) soon, transferring INR 2,000 directly into the bank accounts of over 9.8 crore farmers across the country. The scheme, which provides financial aid of INR 6,000 annually to eligible farmers in three equal installments, aims to support small and marginal farmers with income support for agricultural needs.

The previous (19th) installment was disbursed in February 2025, reaching 2.41 crore female farmers among the total beneficiaries. However, this quarter’s disbursement has seen a delay. As with every cycle, the funds will be transferred through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. But there’s a critical requirement this time: farmers must complete their e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer) verification to receive the payment. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana June 2025 Kist Date: When Will Farmers Receive 20th Instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Scheme? Know Steps To Check Beneficiary Status.

How to Check if Your Name Is on the Beneficiary List?

To verify your inclusion in the PM Kisan beneficiary list, follow these steps:

Visit the official PM-KISAN website: https://pmkisan.gov.in

Click on the yellow tab labelled “Dashboard” next to the map of India under the “Payment Success” section.

In the Village Dashboard, enter your state, district, sub-district, and panchayat.

Click on “Get Report” to view the list of beneficiaries in your area.

Find your name in the displayed list to confirm your eligibility.

When Will the 20th Installment Be Credited?

According to reports, PM Modi may press the button on July 19, enabling the transfer of INR 2,000 to each eligible farmer’s bank account. However, only farmers who have completed their Aadhaar-authenticated e-KYC will receive the installment. If not completed in time, your installment may be withheld, regardless of receiving previous payments. Farmers can complete e-KYC either online via the PM-KISAN portal or by visiting the nearest Common Service Center (CSC) with their Aadhaar and biometric verification. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana June 2025 Kist Date: When Will Eligible Farmers Recieve 20th Instalment? Know How To Check Beneficiary Status and Online E-KYC Procedure.

The upcoming 20th installment of PM-KISAN is a crucial payout for millions of Indian farmers. However, timely completion of e-KYC is mandatory to avoid exclusion. Farmers are advised to act immediately to ensure they continue receiving the benefits without interruption.

