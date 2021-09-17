Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 17 (PTI) Kerala has administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 81.9 per cent of the targeted population till September 17 while 33.4 per cent received the second dose also, State Health Minister Veena George said on Friday.

Also Read | COMEDK 2021 Answer Key Released, Here's How Candidates Can Download Answer Key Online at comedk.org.

The Minister said more than 95 per cent of people above the age of 45 have received the first dose of vaccine, while 54 per cent in the same category received the second dose too.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Youth Rapes 9-Year-Old After Taking Her to Under-Construction Site While Her Parents Were Away.

George, in a release, said during the period between September 8 to 14, an average of 2,25,022 patients were under treatment in the state of which only two per cent required oxygen beds whereas only one per cent needed ICU beds.

"During the same time, there was a reduction of 42,998 cases when compared to the previous week. TPR has reduced by six per cent. Those with comorbidities should take treatment from hospitals," the minister added.

George said six per cent of those who were affected with COVID-19 during June, July and August had already taken the first dose of the Covid vaccine, while 3.6 per cent of them had received both the doses.

"This shows that those who have been vaccinated can also get infected in a minor manner. So those with comorbidities should take extra precaution," she added.

Kerala today reported 23,260 new positive cases and 131 COVID-19-related deaths, taking the caseload to 44,69,488 and the death toll to 23,296.

The health minister inaugurated 106 projects worth Rs 6.95 crore in Malappuram district on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)