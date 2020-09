Paradeep (Odisha) [India], September 10 (ANI): An Emergency Response Centre for Chemical Accidents was inaugurated in Paradeep, Jagatsinghpur on Wednesday.

The centre was inaugurated by district magistrate Sangram Keshari Mohapatra. The event was attended by representatives of all industries in Paradeep.

"There are several chemical factories in Paradeep. This centre will provide immediate help if any mishap happens at any of the factories," said DM SK Mohapatra.

The centre will be equipped with the necessary equipment for chemical accidents, important measures related to treatment, the promotion of microphones, and especially awareness programs for the general public.

"An emergency response centre has been inaugurated in Paradeep. The accidents are happening all over India so there is need of emergency centre in Paradeep as there are many factories and chemical industries like IFFCO and PPL," Sudhir Ranjan Mishra (Manager, Corporate Affairs) told ANI. (ANI)

