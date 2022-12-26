Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) Five alleged drug peddlers were arrested and Rs 1 lakh and heroin was seized from them at separate places in Jammu, Rajouri and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

On the basis of specific information, Vanit Syal, a resident of Rajouri, was intercepted when he was moving in his car in the Paloura area of the city, leading to the recovery of 270 gram of heroin and over Rs 1 lakh from him, a police official said.

He said three more drug peddlers -- Vishal Sharma, Sorab Kumar and Sajid Hussain -- were arrested from a car in Rajouri.

Twenty gram of heroin was recovered from the possession of the trio, who were coming from Jammu, the official said.

Another drug peddler, Mohd Sharief of Jammu, was arrested and 20 gram of heroin was seized from him near Bari Brahmana in Samba district, he said.

He said all the five drug peddlers were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is on.

