Tiruchirappalli (TN), Jun 25 (PTI) At least five people were killed in an accident involving a government bus and a car on Sunday in the district, police said.

All the victims were reportedly those travelling in the car.

The accident happened near Manapparai in the district, police said citing initial information.

