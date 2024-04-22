Imphal, Apr 22 (PTI) Five militants of three banned outfits were apprehended by the Assam Rifles at Kangkhum village in Manipur's Kamjong district, officials said on Monday, adding they have been handed over to the state police.

The cadres belong to Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup, PREPAK and NSCN (IM), a statement by the Assam Rifles said. An amount of Rs 1.86 lakh was also receovered from them, it said. PTI COR

