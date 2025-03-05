Imphal, Mar 5 (PTI) Five militants, including three minors, were held in separate operations in Churachandpur and Imphal East districts of Manipur, police said on Wednesday.

A 19-year-old man was arrested with three minors from the Bethel area of Churachandpur on Tuesday. All of them were cadres of the proscribed United Kuki National Army (UKNA), a police officer said.

They were allegedly involved in extorting local businesses, and smuggling of drugs and weapons, he said.

Two pistols were recovered from them, he added.

In another operation, a member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL) was arrested from Old Modern College Gate in Imphal East on Tuesday.

He was allegedly involved in extorting public, small local businesses, and government officers, police said.

Ten hand grenades, 10 tube launching, and an iron ammunition box were recovered from him, they said.

