Thane, March 5: A man from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, identified as Altaf, died by suicide in Maharashtra’s Thane after allegedly being blackmailed by a married woman with whom he had an affair. Altaf recorded his final moments, showing him slitting his wrists, attempting to hang himself, and consuming poison.

In the videos, he expressed despair, saying, “This is not a drama. I have lived long enough. No more. I am in pain” Another clip shows his bloodied hand and a blade. Before consuming poison, he stated, “I am eating rat poison. If something happens, let my family know.” His mouth starts foaming soon after. Indore Shocker: Youth Dies by Suicide After Girlfriend's Parents Refuse Their Marriage Citing His Short Height and Death in Their Family.

According to Altaf’s family, he had returned to Unnao after his mother’s death but was sent back to Thane when his affair with a married neighbor was discovered. Despite the distance, the woman allegedly continued to harass him, claiming pregnancy and demanding money between INR 10,000 and INR 1 lakh. Guna Man Suicide Video: ‘Distressed’ Husband Ends Life Over Conflict Between Mother and Wife, Says ‘If They Don’t Get Along, You’ll End Up Taking Your Own Life’ in Heartbreaking Last Message.

His sister Reshma stated, “She threatened him with false cases and jail. He couldn’t take it anymore.” Before his death, Altaf reportedly video-called the woman to express his suffering. She allegedly responded coldly, saying, “I have my husband. I will lose nothing if you die.”

Four days after the incident, Maharashtra Police informed the family of his death, and he was buried in Thane. The family accused both Maharashtra and Unnao police of passing responsibility, citing jurisdictional issues. “We even brought the woman to the police station, but got no help,” Reshma claimed.

The family continues to seek justice for Altaf, struggling with the lack of support from law enforcement agencies.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

