Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) Mumbai Police will now be able to expand the scope and speed of cyber investigation on the strength of five new dedicated cyber police stations with trained personnel, an official said on Tuesday.

These cyber police stations were inaugurated earlier in the day. They are located in the five regions under Mumbai Police, he said.

"To operates these police stations, personnel have been trained in investigating the cyber crime. They are also versed with the knowledge of cyber laws," he said.

Additional Commissioner of Police of each region concerned will monitor the functioning of each such police station while Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) will be responsible for overall supervision, the official said.

Meanwhile, a 'Swagat Kaksh' for all the 94 police stations and the Mumbai Police calendar were also unveiled at a function held at the DB Marg police station in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, ministers Anil Deshmukh, Aaditya Thackeray, Aslam Shaikh, and Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

