Guwahati, May 30 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam improved on Monday with all rivers flowing below the danger mark even as four persons, including three children, lost their lives and over 2.90 lakh people continued to suffer from the deluge across six districts, an official bulletin said.

With two deaths each from Nagaon and Cachar, the overall toll due to the flood and landslides reached 36, according to the daily report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Altogether, 2,90,749 people remain affected by the flood in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Kamrup (Metro), Morigaon and Nagaon, it said.

However, all rivers in these districts were flowing below the danger level.

Nagaon is the worst hit with over 3.07 lakh people in distress, followed by Cachar with 99,060 people and Morigaon with 40,843 people.

Till Sunday, over 4.01 lakh people remained affected by the deluge across the six districts in the state.

At least 25,372 people have taken shelter in 88 relief camps, while four relief distribution centres are currently operational, the bulletin said.

Cachar has the highest number of inmates at 21,721 in relief camps, while there are 3,546 people in such temporary facilities in Nagaon.

At present, 401 villages are still under water and 16,562 hectares of crop areas have been damaged in the flood-affected districts of the state.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Cachar, Dima Hasao and Udalguri.

Altogether, 1,55,269 domestic animals have been affected due to the flood, according to the bulletin.

