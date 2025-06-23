Balasore (Odisha), Jun 23 (PTI) The flood situation in Odisha's Balasore district improved on Monday as the water level in Subarnarekha river receded below the danger mark, officials said.

Though the water level has started to recede, more than 20,000 people in around 30 villages remain marooned, an official said, adding that the state has rushed relief materials to all affected people.

Flash floods in Baliapal, Bhograi, Basta and Jaleswar blocks were caused due to sudden release of water by the authorities of Chandil dam in Jharkhand.

According to officials, the water level at Rajghat in Subarnarekha river has receded to 8.23 metres against the danger mark of 10.36. The highest water level was above 11 metres on Saturday night, they said.

An official statement issued by the district administration said that an NDRF team, 3 ODRAF teams and 5 teams of fire department have been deployed in the two most affected blocks — Bhograi and Baliapal.

