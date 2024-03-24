Biswanath (Assam) [India], March 24 (ANI): In a joint operation, Assam police along with the flying squad team seized a large quantity of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Assam's Biswanath district on Saturday, police said.

According to the Biswanath district police, the team seized 14 cartons (124.475 litres) of IMFL that were illegally transported. Additionally, law enforcement seized a four-wheeler and a motorcycle in connection with the incident, the police added.

Two individuals, a male and a female, were also arrested by the authorities in relation to the case.

Earlier in September, last year, The Excise Department of Assam seized 45 cartons of illegal Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from Assam's Sonitpur district.

Earlier, Assam Rifles seized heroin weighing 97 grams worth Rs 68 lakh and apprehended an individual from General Area Bagha of Cachar District.

Based on credible information, an operation was launched by Assam Rifles in the general area Bagha of Cachar District, according to an official release.

The team seized 97 grams of Heroin worth approx Rs 68 lakh and apprehended one drug peddler.

The seized contents and the apprehended individual were handed over to Dholai Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings. (ANI)

