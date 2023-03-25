Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar informed the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha on Saturday that the forest department officials are making all efforts to capture the female tiger T6 in Wadsa Forest Division forest department of Chandrapur district.

According to the information given by the state Forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, between July 2022 and December 2022, tigress T6 has killed 10 people living in the surrounding areas, and for this reason, efforts are being made to catch it.

"At present, efforts are being made by the forest department to catch tigress T6 through trained forest personnel, trap cameras, tranquillizer guns and some other types of medicines. Along with this, a campaign has also been launched to create awareness among the local people to avoid this tigress. The trained staff of the forest department have been placed in those regions which are termed high risk," the minister informed the assembly.

This area of Chandrapur district is close to Tadoba Tiger Reserve. Currently, the Tadoba tiger reserve has 217 tigers. There is also apprehension that the two tiger cubs that were found dead in the tiger reserve of Tadoba in January this year were also killed in another tiger attack. The cubs' remains have been sent to the CCMB (Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology) laboratory for examination.

Mungantiwar gave this information in a written form inside the assembly in response to the question of Aatram Dharamraobaba Bhagwantrao who is an MLA from Aheri constituency in Maharashtra.

Earlier, Maharashtra Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Maheep Gupta had issued orders to capture tigress T6 on January 4. (ANI)

