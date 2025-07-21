Kendrapara (Odisha), Jul 21 (PTI) The forest department of Odisha has sounded an alert of possible attack from saltwater crocodile in certain villages in Kendrapara district following reports that reptiles were sighted in the adjoining Brahmani river which is in spate, officials said on Monday.

The crocodiles are from the Bhitarkanika wildlife sanctuary's water-bodies and the reptiles often stray into the connected river system.

The rise in water level has brought in its wake the crocodile menace, with reptiles reportedly on the prowl in the low-lying areas on the upper stream of the Brahmani river.

“A departmental alert has been sounded in villages that have come under partial flooding of the Brahmani river water,” Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Manas Kumar Das, said.

The crocodiles may attack people in villages under Rajnagar, Pattamundai and Aul blocks, the forest official said.

“With the river in spate, there are reports of crocodiles straying into water bodies in and around the places of human habitation. We have warned the residents not to venture into the flooded river and adjoining water bodies,” he said.

Juvenile crocodiles used to stray in search of food and leave their original habitat. But due to their natural instinct, they return within a few days, said a crocodile expert.

