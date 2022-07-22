Thane, Jul 22 (PTI) The wife of a deceased forest guard on Friday alleged that her husband was killed by 11 persons who had accompanied him to a waterfall in Thane district's Sahapur area on July 15, a police official said.

Kundan Bhoir, a forest guard in Bhiwandi taluka's Padgha beat, was found dead in the Mahuli waterfalls, after which an accidental death case was registered, he said.

His wife Supriya has now alleged that her husband was forced to go to the waterfalls by 11 persons, who are not his colleagues, and they may have killed him, he said.

"We have received the complaint submitted by Supriya Bhoir and will proceed further once the deceased's medical reports are available. As of now, we have registered an accidental death case," Senior Inspector Rajkumar Upase of Sahapur rural police station said.

