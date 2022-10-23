Korba (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 23 (ANI): The team of Katghora forest department on Sunday solved the mystery of a one-year-old elephant allegedly killed and buried in a field in the forest range of Katghora forest division in Chhattisgarh's Korba district.

"A district member hatched the murder," officials said.

"The plot of killing a one-year-old elephant was hatched by a local district member. 12 including a minor have been arrested in the case, the accused will be sent to jail after registering a case," forest officials said, adding that the main accused is still absconding.

The incident pertains to October 22. A one-year-old elephant was allegedly killed by villagers and buried in a field in the Bania village of the Pasan forest range of Katghora forest division in Chhattisgarh's Korba district.

This came after a herd of elephants trampled one man and three cattle to death in nearby Dev Matti village, the official said.

Katghora DFO Premlata Yadav said that on getting the information about the incident, forest staff reached the spot and took out the carcass of the elephant.

A team of three doctors conducted the post-mortem of the elephant carcass. Further action would be taken after the post-mortem report.

The DFO further said that the man who was killed by the elephant herd was identified as Pitambar. Upon getting the information about the incident, the team of experts and the dog squad from Bilaspur ATR reached and investigated the spot.

On the other hand, Manohar Singh Markam, a resident of Bania village said that a herd of 40 elephants was roaming in Bania village for the last 3 days.

"The information about the elephant herd was given to the Forest Department. False rumours were being spread about killing the elephant calf. It will be clear only after the post-mortem report," he added. (ANI)

