Bhopal, March 8: Madhya Pradesh Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against two women following a disturbing incident of animal cruelty caught on camera. The legal action was initiated after a video surfaced on social media showing a stray dog being dragged behind a moving scooter. The video, which sparked widespread outrage among animal rights activists and local residents, led to the identification of the suspects and subsequent police intervention on Saturday, March 7.

The incident reportedly took place in the Station Road area of Ratlam. In the viral clip, one woman is seen driving the scooter while another sits on the pillion seat, holding a rope or wire tied to the young dog. As the vehicle moves forward, the puppy is forced to keep pace or be dragged along the asphalt. After the video gained traction online, local animal welfare organisations approached the police to demand immediate accountability for the suspects. Animal Cruelty in Bengaluru: Domestic Worker Smashes Puppy to Death Inside Apartment Lift in Karnataka; CCTV Footage Sparks Outrage.

2 Women Booked After Video Shows Puppy Dragged Behind Scooter

Women Drag Street Dog Behind Scooty in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam

Following a formal complaint by animal rights activists, the Ratlam police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Authorities used the vehicle’s registration number visible in the footage to track down the owners.

"We have taken cognisance of the video evidence and the complaint filed by welfare groups," a senior police official stated. The women have been booked for causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal. While the suspects have been identified, police are currently recording their statements to determine the circumstances leading to the act. Animal Cruelty in Rajasthan: Villagers Put Leash on Sick Leopard, Take Selfies and Parade Big Cat in Bundi; Video Goes Viral.

The puppy involved in the incident was located by activists and moved to a local veterinary facility for examination. Reports indicate that the animal sustained injuries to its paws and underside due to the friction of being dragged on the road.

Local veterinarians are providing treatment, and the puppy is expected to recover. Animal rescue teams have expressed interest in finding a safe shelter for the dog once it is medically cleared, citing concerns over its safety if returned to the same neighbourhood.

