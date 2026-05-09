India News | 'Forged Letter to Governor': TTV Dhinakaran Accuses TVK of Faking MLA Kamaraj's Support

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 9 (ANI): Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday accused Tamil actor-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), of sharing a "forged copy" of MLA Kamaraj's support letter with the Governor.Speaking to ANI, Dhinakaran asked TVK chief Vijay to surrender the video and the original letter to the Governor to prove his claim.

"If it is true, let him (TVK chief Vijay) surrender the video and the original letter to the Governor. Giving a forged letter, what is this!" Dhinakaran said.

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He further alleged that TVK leaders believed they could later pressure the MLA into extending support after submitting the letter.

"They thought it was a single MLA. After giving the letter, they could threaten him and get his support. It is the destiny of Tamil Nadu that if they (TVK) come to power, the state will face a lot of problems," he alleged.

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Dhinakaran further stated that he had lodged complaints regarding the matter. "I have made a complaint to the Governor and the police," he said.

Earlier, Dhinakaran rushed to Lok Bhavan on Friday to deliver a letter to Governor Rajendra Arlekar in a bid to correct the record after a "forged" letter went viral, claiming AMMK's support for Vijay's TVK.

However, TVK refuted the "forged letter" claim and shared a video, saying that AMMK leader Kamaraj had backed the party to form a government. TVK further accused Dhinakaran of spreading misinformation while concealing facts related to the matter.

"These are the visuals of AMMK MLA Kamaraj voluntarily and happily writing a letter expressing his support for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He had stated that he was extending support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam with the approval of AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran," TVK stated.

Dhinakaran reaffirmed that AMMK's lone MLA-elect, Kamaraj S, remains loyal to the NDA and AIADMK. Dhinakaran officially backed AIADMK's Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) for the CM post, calling him the alliance's rightful candidate.

TVK, which won 108 seats, has sought support from several smaller camps to touch the magical number of 118 seats in the 234-seat Assembly.

The CPI and CPI(M), which have two seats each, and Congress, with five seats, had already extended their support to the Vijay-led TVK to move forward with a change from the traditional Dravidian DMK-AIADMK duopoly. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)