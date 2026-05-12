India News | Former AAP MLA MCOCA Case: Delhi HC Hears Arguments, Naresh Balyan's Counsel Says Not Involved in Criminal Activities

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday heard the arguments on a bail plea of former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who is booked in an MCOCA case linked with alleged gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, arguments by the counsel for the accused said that Balyan was not involved in any criminal activity, citing that a complaint had been filed by Balyan against Sangwan earlier.

Balyan is an accsued in an MCOCA case linked with an organised crime syndicate, allegedly run by Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. Balyan has been in custody since December 4, 2024.

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His counsel argued that Naresh Balyan is not involved in crime or criminal activity and that he even filed a complaint against Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

Justice Manoj Jain heard the arguments advanced by the senior counsel Rebecca John for Naresh Balyan. He asked the counsel to file a convenience compilation and listed the matter for hearing on May 21.

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During arguements senior counsel submitted that the Delhi police obtained the voice sample of Naresh Balyan, and not any other accused. It is not established that the voice is that of Naresh Balyan.

Delhi police is relying on an audio clip of a mobile conversation allegedly between Balyan and Sangwan. It has also recorded the statements of victims and protected witnesses against the syndicate. It has also recorded the confession statment of Sachin Chikara and Rohit alias Anna.

Advocate Rohit Kumar Dalal also appeared for Balyan. Delhi police is being represented by Advocate Amit Prasad and Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh.

Balyan had moved to the high court after his bail plea was rejected by the trial court.Delhi police crime branch had charge sheeted Naresh Balyan and several others in a case of MCOCA, alleging that they are part of an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, who is absconding and allegedly hiding in the United Kingdom. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)