Lucknow, September 16: Former Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish K Awasthi has been appointed as the advisor of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government said on Friday.

Awasthi served as the ACS to the Uttar Pradesh government. He retired from the post on August 31, and today, 16 days after his retirement, he was again shown faith by the UP CM. Yogi Adityanath Govt in Uttar Pradesh to Add 352 Additional PICUs in 72 Districts to Ensure Better Health Facilities for Children.

Awasthi has been an ex-IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre of the 1987 batch. He has served in various posts for the government and CM Yogi has again shown faith in his trusted advisor for help in the state government projects.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)