Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Kerala government has declared a three-day mourning period beginning from July 22 as a mark of respect for former Chief Minister and veteran CPI(M) leader V S Achuthanandan who passed away here on Monday.

During this time, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings across Kerala.

In a statement, the government said, "It received the news of his demise with profound grief." As a mark of respect, the Kerala government announced that all state government offices, educational institutions, professional colleges, state PSUs, statutory bodies, autonomous institutions, and all other establishments under the Negotiable Instruments Act would remain closed on Tuesday, July 22, 2025."

The veteran CPI(M) leader passed away today at the age of 101. He was undergoing treatment in a private hospital after a cardiac arrest.

"We salute Comrade V.S. Achuthanandan--an architect of Kerala's progressive journey, a voice of the voiceless, and a lifelong champion of the working class," the CPIM said in a statement.

"Red Salute to Comrade V S Achuthanandan! Veteran communist leader and Former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan passed away at the age of 101 on July 21. His life of struggle and unwavering dedication to the cause of the people will forever be an inspiration," it said.

Velikkakathu Sankaran Achuthanandan was the Chief Minister of Kerala from 2006 to 2011. He was also the longest-serving opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly, holding the position for 15 years.

Achuthanandan was a founding member of the CPM. He served as the Secretary of the CPM Kerala State Committee from 1980 to 1992. He was the LDF convener between 1996 and 2000, and Leader of the Opposition in three separate terms--1992 to 1996, 2001 to 2006, and 2011 to 2016. (ANI)

