Jaipur, May 16 (PTI) BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Monday said ups and downs of politics never distracted former vice-president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat but he was hurt after a conspiracy was hatched to topple his government in Rajasthan when he was a chief minister.

Speaking at a programme after unveiling a book on the life of Shekhawat, Raje said Shekhawat used to say that a person following the policy of service can get hurt but not defeated.

"He never shied away from political ups and downs but he was deeply hurt when he went to Cleveland for treatment and a conspiracy was hatched to topple his government," the former Rajasthan CM said.

"On one hand, he was undergoing a heart surgery in Cleveland in 1996 and on the other hand, an operation was going on in Jaipur to topple his government," Raje recalled.

"Many people whom he had helped were involved. Although they did not succeed in this, Bhairon Singhji was deeply hurt by backstabbing," Raje said.

She said Shekhawat had no permanent enmity with any party and he was friendly with everyone.

However, she said when it came to ideology, no matter how much friendship was there, Shekhawat never compromised.

"His qualities took him to the top in Indian politics," she said.

Raje said she learnt a lot from Shekhawat, who taught her to stay firm in all circumstances.

"There is no doubt that my mother Rajmata Sahib had brought me into politics but it is also true that Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Sahab's role was also important in bringing me to this point. He brought me into the politics of Rajasthan. He was my local mentor in the true sense," she said.

She said Shekhawat was an experienced player of politics who established BJP roots in Rajasthan.

Raje launched the book, "Dharti Putra Bhairon Singh Shekhawat", in the programme.

