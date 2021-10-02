Coimbatore, Oct 2 (PTI) Former DMK MLA Veerapandi A Raja died of a heart attack on Saturday at Salem on his 59th birthday while garlanding the portrait of his late father and former minister Veerapandi S Arumugham

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Raja suddenly collapsed after garlanding the photograph of his father and was immediately taken to a private hospital, family sources said.

However, he was declared brought dead.

Raja was elected to the Tamil Nadu state assembly in 2006 from Veerapandi and was the party election committee secretary in Salem district .He had held several posts since he joined DMK in 1982.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minster M K Stalin, ministers Palanivel Thiagrajan, K N Nehru, Ponmudi and other ministers paid homage and placed wreaths on the body, party sources said.

Stalin also met the bereaved family and consoled them,

