8th Pay Commission: JCM Meeting Raises OPS Revival, Pension Reform and Medical Reimbursement Demands for Central Govt Employees

Central government employees and pensioners are watching closely as key service-related demands gained renewed momentum at the 49th National Council meeting of the Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM), held on May 11 under Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan. With the 8th Pay Commission formally constituted via government notification on November 3, 2025, and given 18 months to submit its report, employee unions are racing to ensure their long-pending demands are included in its terms of reference.

One of the most significant outcomes of the JCM meeting was a near-breakthrough on the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Representatives argued that staff recruited against pre-December 22, 2003 vacancies should be covered under CCS (Pension) Rules, even if their actual appointment came later. The Secretary, Department of Expenditure reportedly agreed to implement this within a week, potentially offering relief to thousands of employees currently caught in the OPS-NPS transition gap. EPFO Plans EPS Pension Hike Above INR 1,000: Who Could Benefit and How It May Impact Subscribers.

Pension reform dominated much of the discussion. Unions demanded revision of existing pensions, restoration of commuted pension, and formal inclusion of pension-related matters in the 8th Pay Commission agenda. The Cabinet Secretary indicated some concerns may be referred to the Commission, whose minimum pension is expected to rise significantly from the current INR 9,000 under the 7th Pay Commission, with a proposed fitment factor potentially pushing it to approximately INR 20,500.

Healthcare reimbursement also emerged as a critical issue. Unions pushed for full medical expense reimbursement and flagged that hearing aid reimbursement rates have not been revised in over a decade. Dental implants, they argued, should not be automatically classified as cosmetic procedures. 8th Pay Commission: Employees Seek Pension Equal to 50% of Final Salary Plus DA.

On promotions, representatives flagged years-long delays in Departmental Promotion Committees, particularly in defence establishments, impacting employee morale and career progression. The existing 5% ceiling on compassionate appointments was also challenged as inadequate for grieving families.

A major development for corporatised Ordnance Factory workers: the Cabinet Secretary indicated the government plans to recommend deemed deputation until retirement, preserving their central government employee status, subject to Empowered Group of Ministers approval.

The NC-JCM memorandum submission deadline has been extended to May 31, 2026, making this the critical window for unions to consolidate and submit demands formally. With recommendations expected by mid-2027, the time to act is now.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).