Panaji (Goa) [India], December 25 (ANI): Former Goa Pradesh Congress Committee supremo, Girish Chodankar on Sunday alleged that Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker, Ramesh Tawadkar has been caught indulging in active party politics and demanded that the Speaker be removed to maintain the independence of the Speaker's Chair and the dignity of the state assembly.

Girish Chodankar charged that the Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly participated in BJP's ST Morcha meeting held in New Delhi along with its State party presidents.

Also Read | UP Shocker: 16-Year-Old Mentally-Challenged Girl Abducted, Raped by Man in Bhadohi; Accused Held.

Chodankar said that once elected, the Speaker ought to give up all-partisan affiliation. This democratic convention was followed by all former Speakers. There are two glaring exceptions i.e. the tenure of Speaker Pramod Sawant and now of Tawadkar.

"A Speaker should remain neutral and respect the constitutional position. One fails to understand in what capacity the Speaker was attending BJP's political meeting. Being a Speaker himself, Ramesh Tawadkar has not only indulged in political activities, but he and the BJP are on a mission to destroy even the Constitution of India," said Chodankar.

Also Read | China, Pakistan May Jointly Hit Out at India Sooner or Later, Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

"We have Speaker Tawadkar adjourning a session of the House well before lunch break during the election canvassing visit of BJP Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu. Tawadkar was seen on the dais at campaign meeting during a session of the House. This is something worst and disgusting," he said.

Terming the behaviour of the Speaker partisan, immoral and anti-democratic, Chodankar said, "As the Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly, Ramesh Tawadkar, has failed to uphold the dignity of the august house and his esteemed chair of the house."

Chodankar questioned, "While holding the chair of the Speaker, how can he attend a party meeting and display in public affiliation with party politics? The Speaker is expected to be neutral and not take sides on political considerations but unfortunately, Tawadkar has lost the right to hold the prestigious Chair and we demand his resignation with immediate effect."

He is a quasi-judicial authority for four disqualification petitions right now and Goans cannot expect justice if Tawadkar continues as Speaker. He will be guided by party interests and will succumb to work under party instructions, he said.

Chodankar said, Speakers must rise above party loyalties, with Constitution as their guiding light. In our country it is common convention and practice that Speaker of the House has resigned from all party positions, the moment the MLA was elected as Speaker. The Constitution has also made the provision for the speaker's resignation from the primary membership of the original political party and the tenth schedule gives all protections to the Speaker in this regard. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)