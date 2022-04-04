New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Former Congress Haryana party chief Ashok Tanwar joined Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital on Monday in presence of party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Tanwar extended greetings to Kejriwal for giving him the opportunity to join the party and said that AAP stands for honest politics and robust governance. His decision to join the AAP came as the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is expanding its footprints in the country buoyed by electoral success in Punjab Assembly elections recently.

"My commitment to serve people is sacrosanct! As a step forward in my pursuit of public service, I am glad to commit myself to Aam Aadmi Party, which has stood for honest politics and robust governance. My gratitude to Arvind Kejriwal for giving me this opportunity," Tanwar tweeted.

"I call upon the youth, marginalized, peasants, poor, women to join this process of reawakening. Let's join hands to make a Brighter Haryana, a Better Haryana, a Bold Haryana," he added.

Tanwar, after quitting Congress in 2019, has been on a party-hopping spree while also launching his own party 'Apna Bharat Morcha' in February 2021. He had joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in November 2021.

He was once known to have been a close aide of the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi when he was in-charge of the Indian National Youth Congress (INYC). Tanwar was the chief of INYC.

However, Tanwar after a prolonged turf war with the former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda quit Congress in October 2019 ahead of the state Assembly polls.

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, Tanwar had extended his support to Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and campaigned against Congress.

In 2009, he won the Lok Sabha elections from Sirsa in Haryana as a Congress candidate. However, he had lost the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

