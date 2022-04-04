New Delhi, April 4: The Delhi Police was able to solve the murder of a man in northeast Delhi using the dump data analysis technique which led to the arrest of three contract killers accused of committing the crime. The accused were identified as Nitesh (24), a resident of Baghpat, UP and presently residing at Karawal Nagar, Delhi, Monu (30), a resident of Mustfabad, Delhi and Arjun (22), of Karawal Nagar, Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast district) Sanjay Kumar Sain said a stabbing incident came to light on March 28 in which a man named Bhure Khan was knifed to death. The police registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 () of the Indian Penal Code at the Welcome police station.

A police team initially scanned and analysed CCTV footage of nearly 200 cameras to ascertain all the escape routes of the assailants. "During scanning, in one of the CCTV footage, an image of a suspected person with his face muffled was shortlisted. It was developed and circulated for identification but to no avail," the DCP said. Delhi Police Register 3 FIRs in Connection with Maha Panchayat Event in Burari.

After this the police team obtained dump data of the place and after analysing a huge number of mobile numbers, a few suspects were shortlisted. Further call detail records of the suspected numbers were analysed and on the basis of technical assistance, three mobile numbers were zeroed-in.

The dump data analysis is a technique commonly used by law enforcement agencies in which they locate nearby cell towers and request all of the call, text, and data transmissions that occurred during the crime from the tower's provider.

After tracing their location, the police team conducted a raid and all the three accused were apprehended, the official said. On sustained interrogation, the accused revealed that the families of Bhure Khan (deceased) and Mukhtiyar, a resident of the same village i.e. Bagrain, District Badaun, UP were having an old rivalry. Both are in the wholesale business of peanuts. Delhi: Two People Looted at Gunpoint in Vivek Vihar Area, Accused Absconding.

In 2020, Mukhtiyar was murdered and since then his family was suspicious of Bhure Khan. To avenge his death, the three accused were hired by the brothers of Mukhtiyar namely Arif and Javed, for killing Bhure khan in lieu of Rs 3,00,000 and Rs 20,000 was paid as advance to Arjun. The trio hatched a plan and attacked Bhure Khan in Gali No. 02, Chajju Gate, Babarpur, Delhi on March 28 with a paper cutter. According to the police, the weapon of offence has been recovered while the brothers of Mukhtiyar -- Arif and Javed -- are still at large.

