Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition, Jairam Thakur, attended the 'Kar Sevak Samman' ceremony and paid tributes to the saffron volunteers 'karsevaks' who lost their lives during the Ram Mandir movement while doing the 'Kar Seva'.

The 'Kar Sevak Samman' ceremony was organised by Sanskar Bharti at Gaiety Theatre in Shimla on the day of the Ram Temple inauguration and Pran Pratishtha ceremony day of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The brave stories of the Karevaks were also narrated to the people present at the occasion.

Speaking at the event, LoP Jairam Thakur said, "It is due to the sacrifices of lakhs of people that participated in the Ram Mandir movement that this auspicious day has arrived today."

While paying tribute to all the Karsevaks, he expressed his gratitude to everyone and also extended his best wishes to everyone on this day of celebration.

The programme was presided over by Professor Nandlal, and stage management was done by Professor Nitin Vyas. After this programme, 'Prasad' (sacred offering) was also given to the people at the event.

Jai Ram Thakur also offered prayers on the occasion of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya and said that it is a "moment of pride" earlier in the day.

He performed yagya and participated in Ramayan Paath at Krishana Mandir in Ganj Bazar in Shimla on Monday.

"This is a historic and important day. The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla is happening as the Ram Temple is completed. It is a moment of pride that we are able to witness this historic moment. Thousands of people have sacrificed their lives for this. I would like to pay tribute to all those martyrs," LoP Thakur said.

He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the efforts he made for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Meanwhile, the Karsevaks were brought alive on canvas in Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya. Artists from Lucknow were involved in the work, using oil paint to make paintings.

Apart from the men who died waging the fight for the Ram Temple since 1949, the paintings will also feature slain Kar Sevaks from 1990 and thereafter.

Karsevakpuram is an area in Ayodhya roughly two kilometres from the Ram Janmabhoomi site where the volunteers had taken refuge during the Ram Mandir movement in a bid to escape arrest and police firing.

At that time, it was a desolate area surrounded by guava trees. The place was also infested with simians back in the day and wasn't patrolled regularly by the police.

Today, the securely gated Karsevakpuram serves as VHP's headquarters in Ayodhya. The complex houses the VHP office, alongside a guest house, a school, a gaushala (cow shelter), and a dining hall named Sita Rasoi.

Ahead of the Pran Pratishta ceremony, Karsevakpuram has been bedecked with decorative items themed on the epic 'Ramayana'. (ANI)

