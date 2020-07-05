New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a former Indian Engineering Service (IES) officer for allegedly duping an ayurvedic practitioner of Rs five crore on the pretext of helping him open a TV channel, officials said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar Jha, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Govt Cancels All College Examinations This Year Due to COVID-19 Pandemic: Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

The ayurvedic practitioner (vaidyacharya), Laxman Das Bhardwaj, came in contact with Jha during promotion of his ayurveda items.

Jha introduced himself as the head of a devotional TV channel. He also introduced his wife as an expert having all technical knowledge to run a TV channel, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | TMC Councillor Champa Das Shot at by Unknown Assailant in Barrackpore, Rushed to Hospital.

He also told Bhardwaj that he had earlier worked in Doordarshan, the police said.

The complainant alleged that Jha made a proposal and induced him to establish his own TV channel for which he gave Rs five crore to the accused, the officer said.

Later, the complainant got to know that Jha cheated him and purchased TV channel 'Sanskriti', the police said.

"Police arrested Jha on Friday. He earlier worked as Deputy Director in Doordarshan at Jodhpur and had been convicted in a criminal case filed by Doordarshan for cheating and misappropriation of goods from its stores,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) O P Mishra said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)