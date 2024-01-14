Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], January 14 (ANI): Alleging that efforts have been made to "hush up" the "moral policing" incident in Karnataka's Haveri, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday asked the Congress-ruled government in the state to constitute a special investigation team to probe the incident.

While speaking to reporters here, Bommai said that the cops in Haveri "offered money" to the victims to "close" the Hangal incident.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Cop Suspended Over 'Indecent Message' to Woman Constable in Bareilly.

"The government must constitute a Special Investigation Team to probe this incident," he said.

Bommai said, "Under the garb of investigation, the victim had been taken to Sirsi city in Karnataka after the local police got information about the visit of a Bharatiya Janata Party women's delegation to Haveri. The Congress Party has been doing this kind of politics, and what more can be expected from them?"

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Two Children Killed While Flying Kites in Hyderabad.

This comes after a group of men reportedly barged into the room of a lodge at Hangal in Karnataka's Haveri district and allegedly thrashed a couple for the 'crime' of being together despite practising different faiths.

As per the police, the woman later alleged she had been a victim of gang rape.

"The victim's statement has been recorded under 164 of the CrPC after producing her before the magistrate," Haveri Superintendent of Police, Anshu Kumar, said earlier in the month.

According to the Haveri police, the victim has accused seven people in her statement, of whom three have already been arrested.

"She has accused seven people in her statement. Three of them have already been arrested. One is in the hospital. The other three are on the run. We will arrest the remaining accused as well," the SP said.

On CM Siddaramaiah's U-turn on the Ram Mandir issue, the BJP leader said, "The CM said he would go to Ayodhya after January 22 but later denied it. His inner consciousness wants him to go to Ayodhya but the party's high command has said no. It seems the CM has been caught up in confusion. This is the evidence of his confusion." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)