Telangana Shocker: Two Children Killed While Flying Kites in Hyderabad

Two children lost their lives during kite-flying in two separate incidents in Hyderabad.

News IANS| Jan 14, 2024 04:38 PM IST
A+
A-
Telangana Shocker: Two Children Killed While Flying Kites in Hyderabad
Representative Image (File Photo)

Hyderabad, January 14: Two children lost their lives during kite-flying in two separate incidents in Hyderabad. While a 11-year-old boy was electrocuted in the Attapur area, a 13-year-old died after she fell from a four-storey building in Nagole. In the first incident that occurred in Attapur, Tanishq (11) died due to electrocution while flying kite on Saturday.

The boy was flying kites on the rooftop of an apartment building along with his friends. According to police, he came in contact with the high-tension electric wires and died on the spot. The police booked a case of negligence against the owners of the apartment. In the second incident, a boy lost his life while flying a kite on a rooftop with friends at Nagole. Telangana Shocker: Man Crushes 70-Year-Old Mother to Death With Boulder When She Was Asleep

Shiva Kumar (13), an eighth-class student at a government school in Nagole, fell off the terrace of a four-storey building while flying a kite. He fell on the asbestos roof of an adjoining house and suffered grievous injuries. He was taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Musharraf Ali Faruqui, Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) has advised people not to fly kites near electricity installations, saying metal-coated ‘manja’ thread may cause electrocution and tripping of the supply network. Telangana Shocker: Wife Hires Contract Killers for Rs 18 Lakh To Kill Husband in Siddipet After He Undergoes Sex Change; Three Accused Arrested

He urged people to desist from using metal-coated threads as they could cause electrocution. “Only use cotton, linen or nylon string. Never use metallic thread or metal-reinforced string, metal coated thread (Manja) is a good conductor of electricity and may cause electric shock when it touches/comes close to an electric line,” he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2024 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Attapur area

Telangana Shocker: Two Children Killed While Flying Kites in Hyderabad

Two children lost their lives during kite-flying in two separate incidents in Hyderabad.

News IANS| Jan 14, 2024 04:38 PM IST
A+
A-
Telangana Shocker: Two Children Killed While Flying Kites in Hyderabad
Representative Image (File Photo)

Hyderabad, January 14: Two children lost their lives during kite-flying in two separate incidents in Hyderabad. While a 11-year-old boy was electrocuted in the Attapur area, a 13-year-old died after she fell from a four-storey building in Nagole. In the first incident that occurred in Attapur, Tanishq (11) died due to electrocution while flying kite on Saturday.

The boy was flying kites on the rooftop of an apartment building along with his friends. According to police, he came in contact with the high-tension electric wires and died on the spot. The police booked a case of negligence against the owners of the apartment. In the second incident, a boy lost his life while flying a kite on a rooftop with friends at Nagole. Telangana Shocker: Man Crushes 70-Year-Old Mother to Death With Boulder When She Was Asleep

Shiva Kumar (13), an eighth-class student at a government school in Nagole, fell off the terrace of a four-storey building while flying a kite. He fell on the asbestos roof of an adjoining house and suffered grievous injuries. He was taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Musharraf Ali Faruqui, Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) has advised people not to fly kites near electricity installations, saying metal-coated ‘manja’ thread may cause electrocution and tripping of the supply network. Telangana Shocker: Wife Hires Contract Killers for Rs 18 Lakh To Kill Husband in Siddipet After He Undergoes Sex Change; Three Accused Arrested

He urged people to desist from using metal-coated threads as they could cause electrocution. “Only use cotton, linen or nylon string. Never use metallic thread or metal-reinforced string, metal coated thread (Manja) is a good conductor of electricity and may cause electric shock when it touches/comes close to an electric line,” he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2024 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Attapur area Flying Kites Hyderabad Nagole Telangana Telangana News
You might also like
Leopard's Death in Telangana: Big Cat Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances After Allegedly Losing Eyesight and Straying Into Agricultural Fields in Narayanpet
News

Leopard's Death in Telangana: Big Cat Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances After Allegedly Losing Eyesight and Straying Into Agricultural Fields in Narayanpet
Hyderabad: Two Children Killed in Separate Incidents While Flying Kites in Attapur and Nagole Area
News

Hyderabad: Two Children Killed in Separate Incidents While Flying Kites in Attapur and Nagole Area
Leopard's Death in Telangana: Big Cat Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances After Allegedly Losing Eyesight and Straying Into Agricultural Fields in Narayanpet
News

Leopard's Death in Telangana: Big Cat Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances After Allegedly Losing Eyesight and Straying Into Agricultural Fields in Narayanpet
Hyderabad: Two Children Killed in Separate Incidents While Flying Kites in Attapur and Nagole Area
News

Hyderabad: Two Children Killed in Separate Incidents While Flying Kites in Attapur and Nagole Area
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Likely To Contest General Polls From Karnataka and Telangana
News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Likely To Contest General Polls From Karnataka and Telangana
Makar Sankranti 2024: Animal Welfare Board Asks Andhra Pradesh, Telangana To Stop Cockfights During Festival
News

Makar Sankranti 2024: Animal Welfare Board Asks Andhra Pradesh, Telangana To Stop Cockfights During Festival
Google Trends Google Trends
New Zealand vs Pakistan
500K+ searches
Premier League
200K+ searches
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu
50K+ searches
Milind Deora
50K+ searches
Naa Saami Ranga
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

 rga Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin’s Wife Receives Invitation for Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya (See Pic)" class="rhs_story_title_alink">

Durga Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin’s Wife Receives Invitation for Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya (See Pic)

  • JP Nadda Cleans Temple Premises of Guru Ravidas Mandir in Delhi as Part of ‘Swachhta Abhiyaan’ (Watch Video)

  • Odisha Government Orders All Doctors in State To Write Prescriptions and Medico-Legal Docs in Legible Handwriting or in Printed Form; Here’s Why

  • Pongal 2024: PM Narendra Modi Takes Part in Pongal Celebrations at Residence of MoS L Murugan in Delhi (Watch Video)

    • Google Trends Google Trends
    New Zealand vs Pakistan
    500K+ searches
    Premier League
    200K+ searches
    Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu
    50K+ searches
    Milind Deora
    50K+ searches
    Naa Saami Ranga
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma