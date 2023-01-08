Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], January 8 (ANI): Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's son and Indian Youth Congress (IYC) leader Chandy Oommen has been walking barefoot during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying it gives him energy.

The IYC leader, who also happens to be the chairman of the Outreach cell for the Indian Youth Congress, has been walking along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the yatra.

Asked about his decision to walk barefoot, he told ANI, "I usually walk barefoot during the yatra but the rest of the time, I do wear shoes. I am walking barefoot in solidarity with my leader Rahul Gandhi. It also gives me energy while walking."

On what message he wants to convey through his 'barefoot march' he said, "All are one. There is no difference and everyone belongs to one family. There has to be unity among all. That is my message and my leader's message."

On how he was managing to walk barefoot in the harsh winter, Chandy said he delays the start of his march because of the cold but does not have much trouble walking barefoot.

Chandy further added that he has covered 3,000 kilometres barefoot during the yatra.

Expressing his views on Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said about one lakh people met Rahul Gandhi in every state over the course of the yatra.

"People come to receive Rahul Ji early in the morning and he also listens to them. I believe no less one lakh people met him in every state. The response is good. I am proud to be associated with this march," he said.

The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end at Srinagar on January 30, with Rahul hoisting the Tricolour there.

The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and is presently in Haryana. (ANI)

