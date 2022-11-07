New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Former Lok Sabha speakers on Monday urged elected representatives to carefully choose words during legislature proceedings and adhere to decorum in the House.

Sumitra Mahajan, Shivraj Patil and Meira Kumar on Monday participated in the National Legislators' Conference, which was attended by at least 15 speakers and chairpersons of Vidhan Sabhas and Vidhan Parishads.

Also Read | Bengaluru Court Directs Twitter To Block Accounts of Congress and Its Bharat Jodo Yatra Till Next Hearing Over Copyrights Issue.

Stressing on the usage of words, Mahajan said the legislatures have seen some ugly exchanges between members in the recent past, and asked leaders to exercise restraint.

Echoing similar sentiments, Patil said legislators are public representatives and it is their duty to maintain decorum and dignity, especially in their conduct in the House.

Also Read | BJP Leader Sanjeev Mishra Shot Dead Over Old Dispute in Bihar's Katihar.

The conference was jointly organised by the legislative bodies, non-governmental institutions and civil society with active support of MIT School of Government, Pune.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)