New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Swaraj Kaushal, former Mizoram governor and husband of late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, passed away on Thursday, his daughter, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, confirmed. He was 73.

In a social media post, Bansuri Swaraj remembered her father for his affection, discipline, simplicity and boundless patience.

In a post on X, Bansuri Swaraj shared, "Papa Swaraj Kaushal ji, your affection, your discipline, your simplicity, your patriotism, and your boundless patience are the light of my life that will never dim. Your departure has descended upon me as the deepest pain of the heart, but the mind holds onto this belief that you have now reunited with Mother, in the presence of God, in eternal peace. Being your daughter is the greatest pride of my life, and your legacy, your values, and your blessings will be the foundation of every journey ahead."

Delhi Chief Minister expressed her grief at the demise of the Senior advocate.

In a post on X, CM Rekha Gupta shared, "The news of the passing of Shri Swaraj Kaushal Ji, former Governor of Mizoram and senior advocate, is heartbreaking. Shri Swaraj Kaushal Ji's contributions to public life and the field of law will always be remembered. His service to the nation and society is unforgettable. In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences are with Member of Parliament Smt. Bansuri Swaraj Ji and all their family members."

"May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to their family during this difficult time," she further stated.

Born on 12 July 1952 in Solan, Swaraj Kaushal was appointed as the governor of Mizoram at the age of 37 in 1990. (ANI)

