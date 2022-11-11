Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) Former Rajasthan minister Harish Chaudhary on Friday threatened to take to streets with an agitation against his party's government, if "anomalies" in OBC reservation were not removed.

Chaudhary, who was a minister in the Ashok Gehlot-led state government, said that despite the CM's administrative approval to remove the anomalies, the matter was deferred in the recently held cabinet meeting.

Former deputy CM Sachin Pilot loyalist Mukesh Bhakar has also stepped into the matter to corner his own government.

Chaudhary, a Congress MLA from Baitu in Barmer, has agitated several times to remove discrepancies in OBC reservation under the banner of OBC Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti.

The Samiti is demanding that the government amend a circular issued during BJP government in 2018, which it alleged is creating reservation-related discrepancies in jobs for the people belonging to OBC category.

In a tweet on Thursday, Chaudhary had said that opposition to remove the alleged points was "shocking."

"Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ji, I am shocked, what do you want after all? I assured the OBC class that I will fight whatever battle has to be fought in this matter," he had said in his tweet.

Chaudhary told reporters on Friday said that they were confident that their demand would be met soon, with the CM already having given administrative approval to it.

He said that even when he met Gehlot on Tuesday during his visit to Himachal Pradesh, he was of the opinion that the issue is absolutely correct, and that it was his moral responsibility to complete the process of amendment.

Chaudhary also said that the cabinet meeting was fixed and that deferring of the OBC matter was intentional.

Maintaining that he has no grouse with anyone, he said, "If we fail in this then we will have no option but to take this movement among the people and onto the streets."

He said, "We are associated with Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, every person believes that we are right, so we will not be afraid and will talk to all members of the cabinet in the right way to explain our demand."

He said that he had also met the party's state president on Friday.

Congress legislator from Ladnun assembly constituency in Nagaur, Mukesh Bhakar, too, in a tweet said: "If the government does not take a decision soon in favour of the OBC section then the Chief Minister will himself be responsible for the environment which will be created against the state government and the party."

